William McCloud arrested on domestic assault, child abuse charges

William McCloud, who was connected to the Evelyn Boswell case, was arrested Sunday on three charges including child abuse and neglect, violation of an order of protection and domestic assault, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they spoke to a woman who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of McCloud and the mother of his 8-year-old child, WJHL reported.

The woman reportedly told deputies McCloud had been at her home Saturday night for dinner. According to reports, the woman said McCloud began to assault her and she "believed he was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine."

SCSO officials said as McCloud was reportedly assaulting the woman, the child attempted to stop the assault. During the incident, deputies said the child was hit in the face by McCloud.

Deputies found McCloud at a nearby residence, and at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, McCloud was booked into the Sullivan County Detention Center.

His bond was $0 for the child abuse and neglect, and violation of an order of protection charges, but he faces a bond of $50,000 for the charge of domestic assault.

