William McCloud case bound over to grand jury

A criminal case against William McCloud was bound over to a grand jury on Wednesday.

McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court on charges of domestic assault, child abuse and neglect and violation of an order of protection unrelated to the Evelyn Boswell case. McCloud became connected to the Evelyn Boswell case when he was arrested in North Carolina with Evelyn's grandmother for theft of a vehicle.

Police said McCloud was arrested on May 24 after he reportedly assaulted a woman who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 8-year-old child.

The woman told police McCloud assaulted her and allegedly assaulted the child who attempted to stop the incident.

