William McCloud could be released from jail Friday, bondsman says

The bail bondsman for Angela Boswell and William McCloud said he expects McCloud to be released from jail on Friday.

He spoke with William and shared what McCloud told him about the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell. Bondsman Derek Bishop says William McCloud claims to have only seen the missing Evelyn Boswell twice: Once when he and Evelyn's grandmother, Angela Boswell, began dating and at some point last November.

"And I just asked him if he knew where the baby was. And he made a comment that the baby's mother knows where the baby is. And it just seems like she's trying to pawn it off on Angela.”

Angela was arrested in North Carolina on charges of probation violation and theft of property.

"I guess Angela and her daughter had a little bit of a rocky relationship. And they were trying to mend that. I guess the way they were trying to mend that was through their relationship with Evelyn as well."

Bishop assisted Angela Boswell with multiple bonds since 2018 and McCloud with one last year.

Now he's helping McCloud after he was arrested in a stolen BMW wanted in the search for Evelyn Boswell.

"They didn't know that the car was stolen, or the car hadn't been paid for. That's what he said. That the arrangement was that they were paying the car, and then all the sudden the car got reported stolen on the 20th."

McCloud told Bishop that he visited his grandmother in Wilkes County, North Carolina a week ago — near a pond searched Wednesday by authorities.

Officials called that search 'inconclusive.'

Bishop said McCloud told him that he's offered to take a polygraph test.

"And I guess he did give his DNA to the authorities as well."

Like everyone, Bishop says when it comes to the missing Evelyn Boswell - he hopes for the best.

"Just wish everything safe for the baby.

McCloud will have to wear an ankle bracelet if he is released Friday.

