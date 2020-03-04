William McCloud seen blowing kisses in court, judge denies bond reduction

William McCloud, boyfriend of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell's grandmother Angela Boswell, appeared in Sullivan County Court Wednesday.

McCloud appeared in court directly after Angela Boswell and was arraigned on theft of property charges, WJHL reported.

McCloud's lawyer said witnesses from North Carolina would not be able to appear in court yet. The judge agreed to schedule the hearing for March 24 but denied a request for a bond reduction.

WJHL camera crews inside the courtroom caught McCloud mouthing words to Angela Boswell and blowing kisses to someone else in the courtroom.

