Williamson County Schools close Tuesday after parent tests positive for COVID-19

Williamson County Schools announced that the district will close Tuesday after a parent tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. It's unclear if this is a new case or one of the known cases.

The district said a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and that they had visited a school prior to that diagnosis. Williamson County Schools did not release the name of the school.

They are working with the Tennessee Department of Health, who will begin investigating the report today including investigating any contact with WCS faculty, staff and students if needed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.