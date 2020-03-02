Willie Nelson to perform in Nashville

Willie Nelson is set to perform in Nashville in spring 2020.

A two-day event is set for May 1 and 2 alongside Tyler Booth and Ben Burgess.

Tickets for the event go on sale May 6 at 11 a.m.

"Nelson's cultural influence spans decades; his cultural prominence continues. The singer-songwriter began 2020 earning a tenth GRAMMY award (Best Country Solo Performance for “Ride Me Back Home,” the title track of his 2019 studio album), and in April, releases First Rose of Spring, a set of newly recorded songs that once again showcase his signature way with words," says Nelson's website.

