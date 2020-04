Willy's Butcher Shop

announced on Thursday it will be giving away 450 pounds of ground beef to anyone in the Knoxville community who has been affected by COVID-19.

The shop plans to give away its ground beef in 3 pound portions, one per car on Saturday May 2 beginning at 9 a.m.

According to a release, it will be given out as curbside service and Willy's asks customers to not go into the store to receive the ground beef.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.