Win tickets to Super Bowl LIV with the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross said they are facing a critical blood shortage because the holidays have kept everyone busy and donating less. To bring in more donations, the Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to give one lucky winner a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of Type O blood, which is considered the universal blood type.

During the holidays, Red Cross representatives said there were nearly 500 fewer blood drives hosted than required to meet patients' needs.

As an added encouragement, the American Red Cross and the NFL will automatically enter donors in a drawing to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the game, the NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare, three nights at a hotel and a $500 gift card. The contest ends on January 19.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Big Sandy Senior Citizen's Center, 224 2nd Ave. Big Sandy, TN 38221

1/17/2020: 1- 6 p.m.

Cane Creek Market, 1798 Hwy 438 E. Lobelville, TN 37097

1/21/2020: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Centerville Church of Christ, Outreach Center, 138 North Central Ave. Centerville, TN 37033

1/6/2020: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 212 Waterloo St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

1/10/2020: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church St. Dover, TN 37058

1/9/2020: noon - 5 p.m.

Leoma Baptist Church, 6 Dunn Leoma Road Leoma, TN 38468

1/6/2020: 2 - 6 p.m.

Loretto Civic Center, 300 Park St. Loretto, TN 38469

1/14/2020: 2 - 6 p.m.

Summertown Saddle & Bridle Club, Highway 20 Summertown, TN 38483

1/29/2020: 2 - 6 p.m.

Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Ave. New Johnsonville, TN 37134

1/6/2020: 1 - 5 p.m.

Vera Low Center for Student Enrichment, 325 Cherry St. Mc Kenzie, TN 38201

1/22/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro Church of Christ, 304 Hassell St. Waynesboro, TN 38485

1/16/2020: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

