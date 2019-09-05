Wine of the Water gives Cystic Fibrosis patients a taste of a healthy life

Jeremy Dieck has struggled with walking and breathing for most of his life.

The Knoxville chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is hosting its 16th annual Wine on the Water Sept. 13. Courtesy: Jeremy Dieck

"It was next to impossible," he said.

When he was 2-years-old, doctors diagnosed Dieck with Cystic Fibrosis. It's a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs.

As time went on and technology improved, Dieck was able to get a lung transplant.

"When I had Cystic Fibrosis, the doctors used to tell me that they'd like for me to weight 130 pounds," Dieck said. "The most I've ever weighed was 120, and that was when I was relatively healthy. Before my transplant, I was weighing 110. Now, I weigh 140 pounds."

Now, his life is dedicated to teaching people about cystic fibrosis and checking off his bucket list.

"I've been boxing. I've played flag football. I play softball -- just because these are all things I couldn't do prior," Dieck said.

He's not the only one medicine can help. People with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Knoxville are making sure of that.

"There aren't as many people effected by cystic fibrosis as some of the other more well-known diseases or elements, so it's kind of {lacking} in funding,"

Nick DeVore, a sponsor for CF Foundation, said.

DeVore said the foundation is helping beat the actual disease. So, it's prolonging people's lives. The money he helps raise goes towards finding a cure for cystic fibrosis, also. The group has raised more than $36,000 towards its $65,000 goal.

In recent years, the national foundation has helped offer FDA approved medicine to children as young as 6 months.

The Knoxville chapter's next event is its 16th annual Wine on the Water Sept. 13.

To donate or get tickets, visit https://events.cff.org/wineonthewater.

