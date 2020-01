Wings Over Knoxville is supporting the Pat Summitt Foundation by donating a portion of sales on January 26.

10 percent of every purchase made between 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. will be donated to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The restaurant is located at 1834 Cumberland Ave.

Learn more about the We Back Pat event here.

