More snow? What's headed to East Tenn. in WVLT's Winter Weather Outlook

With our beautiful area, we have some awe-inspiring views. Those elevation changes directly impact our weather, every day.

You Winter Weather Outlook from WVLT News / Source: (WVLT)

That's is usually the most evident in the winter months.Meteorological winter is December through February. Some of you may not consider it winter, until the Solstice on December 21st. Either way, the season is changing. East Tennessee will see and feel some big ups and downs over the next few months.

While there has been a big "up" this year on rainfall, we hit a "down" in the fall. The rainfall in 2019 was still at a surplus as of more than a foot as of November 21 despite the fall drought

RAIN & SNOW TREND

It may come as good news for you to know that we are expecting overall average precipitation over the next few months. For Knoxville, that's an average of a little more than 4 inches of precipitation each month. Now, most of that is rainfall for Knoxville. The average snowfall for Knoxville is 6.5", but to collect that we have to get the timing of freezing just right. Here are a few other spots that Meteorologist Heather Haley found credible data on snowfall average: Kingston 2.2", Crossville 11.5", Barbourville, KY 7", Morristown 11.7", higher terrain of Harlan County, KY 30.6", and Mt LeConte in the Smoky Mountains 60.1".

Freezing is the key to making snow ... but it also determines how much. When we transition from rain to snow, which is especially common in the valley when a cold front moves in, then the initial rainfall puddles, and changes to snow limits how much snow can stick. As temperatures drop, the snow to liquid ratio goes up.

That means when we're just above freezing or right at it, 1 inch of rain can actually change to about 5 inches of snow. This is what we call a wet snow, with big flakes and good snowballs as it sticks together well. As it cools a little more, then 1 inch of rain can actually be a 10-inch snow. While rare for most of our area, a 20 to 1 ratio is more common when it's very cold. I say most of our area because the Smoky Mountains collect a dramatically higher snowfall, and this higher ratio really helps!

TEMPERATURE TREND

The temperature trend for December, January and February is looking warm, but you can still expect some cold snaps. That means we could have some mild temperatures, end up at or above average on temperatures, but still have a few blasts of arctic air that help us see that change from rain to snow. Knoxville averages a high of 50 in December, and a low of 32. Then January averages a high of 47, and a low of 29 degrees. Then by February, the averages start warming back up to a high of 52, and a low of 32.

With temperatures at least average for most of the season, we're likely to get more snowfall in the lower elevations, but not see all of that snow stick because the ground can stay warmer longer.

WEATHER LORE

There are some old traditions that can hint at what the winter may be like. While some don't put much stock in it, the farmers and Native Americans noticed trends over decades so there can be a "big picture" idea from these old wives tales, as some like to call them.

This year the "woolly worm" says it will be a milder winter. Did you spot a woolly worm (black/brown caterpillar)? The few sent into our weather team show more brown than black, which is supposed to mean a milder winter. One of the members in our Facebook group, WVLT Weather Vols, found one that had two small bands of brown on it. Some say that means we will have a harsher winter. Shannon sent this photo of a woolly worm in from Hamblen Co., Time will tell if we'll see if that area gets hit harder this winter as the stripes predict.

Something that can be easily documented, is the number of fogs in August. This is said to indicate how many snows you'll get. Knoxville had 9 fogs at the airport, and we've already had 1 measurable snowfall in November.

More August weather lore is that if we had a hot first week of August, then it will be a long, snowy winter. That's when we were dealing with extreme heat and it pushed us into a drought.

SUMMARY

- Temperatures near average, with a few blasts of arctic air.

- Snowfall totals by the end of winter, in the average range for most of our area.

- Staying up to date is always very important! Tracking the timing of the cold air and precipitation will directly impact when and how much snow falls where you live. As always, stay informed to stay safe!

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.