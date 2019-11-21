Winter along the Tennessee, Kentucky line

As drivers make the slow climb out of the Tennessee Valley and up into northeast Tennessee, they're met with the challenging roads of I-75, all the way up through Campbell County into parts of southeastern Kentucky.

"That interstate going across that mountain to Jellico is just...you're in a different world," said Ron Dilbeck, Campbell County's road superintendent.

While the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), tackles I-75, Ron Dilbeck and his road crews ensure the streets in Campbell County are clear and passable in the winter.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do," Dilbeck said. "We're here for the public, and we try our best to keep the roads cleared as soon as possible for the citizens in the county."

The Campbell County Highway Department has the task of maintaining several hundred miles of roads from Norris Lake at just under 1,000 feet, but also many miles of winding mountainous roads, all the way up to 3,500 feet.

Change in elevations means a change in the conditions his crews have to battle.

"At times, we may have a light dusting in town, and you could have six to eight inches, you know, up on the mountain," Dilbeck mentioned.

On average, seasonal snowfall totals range from four inches in Norris to a little more than half a foot past Jellico in Barbourville, Kentucky, up to nearly a foot in the mountain of nearby Claiborne County.

If you get enough snow at one time, that won't be the only thing that ends up blocking the roads.

"You think of 700 miles and we have a heavy, wet snow, we could have 50 trees or more though the county down."

That means longer hours trying to clear the right-of-ways.

"I mean, we don't just come out, work for a few hours and go home. I mean, we could be here three or four days straight before we go home."

While they work tirelessly to clear the roads, Dilbeck said the best thing you can do to help is to just stay home.

"Be careful. Don't get out on the roads unless you have to. Allow us time to get out there and try to get some of the roads cleared before people need to get out. And be safe."

