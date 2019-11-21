Winter on the Plateau: Inside a Christmas tree farm

The Sycamore Spring Christmas Tree Farm can typically count on more than twice the amount of snow that Knoxville receives. That's 13.6 inches versus 6 and a half inches.

At 1,700 feet above sea level, the farm is a little too low for Fraser Fir trees. But there are a lot of choices and a lot of smiling faces.

"Nearly everybody's happy when they come at Christmas time to get a Christmas tree," Joe Pennycuff said.

"We work together, we play together, the kids love it," Lyna Pennycyff said.

Joe and Lyna Pennycuff run Sycamore Springs, where they grow multiple different types of tries. "Here on the farm, we have the white pine, the Norway spruce, and some Leyland Cypress," they said.

The couple says weather on the Plateau is often harsh. In 2018, the family lost 275 trees, "Because of the hard winter freeze," Joe said.

"The farmer is dependent on the weather for every aspect of whatever endeavor that they have," Lyna said.

Joe and Lyna have 'cut your own' trees. "We give them a bow saw and a drag sled," Lyna said. They also have 'grab and go' trees if it gets too cold.

"The weather is more extreme here. Whether it's in the wintertime, we get more snow, no question about it," Joe said.

"Well, we're in no-man's-land here on the Plateau," Lyna said. "The weather here kind of seems to get stuck here before it gets on to Knoxville."

From ice storms to southern tracks, bringing snow up the slopes on the Cumberland Plateau, it often looks like a winter wonderland here.

"Making a great tradition and a great memory. So that Christmas is not all 'what do I get, what do I get?' But what can we do together," Lyna said.

This part of the Plateau sits more than 400 feet higher than Gatlinburg, which proves that you don't have to go to the Smokies to get your real Christmas tree. The farm opens just two days after our winter special, on Saturday, November 23rd.

