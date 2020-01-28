Winter weather could mean one-on-ones with animals at Zoo Knoxville

Chilly weather didn't stop some birds from spreading their wings around Zoo Knoxville Tuesday. The sun was up, but the temperature was down.

Visitors flocked to see their favorite animals this time of year.

"We love to come in the winter because the animals are more active," CiCi, a visitor, said.

Director of Animals, Conservation and Education Phil Colclough said winter is the best season to visit.

"We live in a really nice climate it's not like our winters are incredibly cold and our summers are incredibly hot. so, an average January day -- it's as comfortable for them as it is for you right now," Colclough said.

Visitors could get one-on-ones with the animals as they can be more comfortable to come out of their enclosures with fewer people. It gave them a chance to prepare for larger spring crowds.

"Their behaviors are different depending on the weather," Colclough said.

Believe it or not, some of the most unexpected animals enjoyed the weather.

"When you think of elephants being from Africa where it never gets really really cold. they come out on really really cold days to come out and play in the snow for a little bit and go back into their barns," Colclough said.

If it's too chilly employees know exactly what to do.

"If it's really, really really cold, we will have to keep them inside of their barns. That rarely happens, but lots of times we'll give them access to their barns with heat and they can move in and out as they need or want to," Colclough said.

Knowing what the animals' needs are is essential to keeping Zoo Knoxville a conservation destination.

"One of our main focuses is to save endangered specious from all over the world and there are a number of species in the zoo world would not be alive today if it wasn't for zoos participating in that," Colclough said.

Zookeepers said if visitors stop by during freezing temperatures, it's best to call ahead to learn if specific animals are out to play.

