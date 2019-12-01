Winter weather moves in Sunday night

Winter weather is expected to move into the area tonight creating some snowy conditions for areas above 3,000 ft.

Winds will be strong, even in the valley, but blowing snow in the higher elevations. Here are the current warnings by the National Weather Service:

-Winter Storm Warning for Snow across the far east Tennessee Mountains for Tonight through Monday Night.

-Wind Advisory across the far east Tennessee Mountains for Tonight through Monday Night.

For the foothills and plateau areas, we expect to wake up to light snow falling Monday morning. A dusting is possible through midday Monday.

In the valley, little to no accumulation is forecast at this time. We expect light rain with a small mix possible for the morning commute on Monday. The increased winds will make for some very cold wind chills Sunday evening through Monday.

The biggest impact will be areas above 3,000 ft where 3-5 inches of snow could accumulate through Monday evening. Strong winds will have the ability to blow snow around, bring down some tree limbs and create some dangerous wind chills.

