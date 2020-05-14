Wisconsin bars flooded with patrons after court strikes down stay-at-home order

After Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' stay-at-home order was denied by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, bars immediately opened their doors and let patrons fill the spaces once again.

Nick's Bar in Wisconsin is one of the establishments that opened its doors. Videos quickly began to hit the internet and showed the scene of people dancing, drinking and carrying on.

Wisconsin bars were packed with people almost immediately after court struck down the state's stay-at-home order.



"It's been kinda boring sitting in my house, I love my fiancée but there's only so much we can handle from each other," one bar-goer said. https://t.co/E2kHkkncHO pic.twitter.com/ZQUn1fgMSo — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 14, 2020

The "safer at home" order in the state was set to expire on May 26. However, Republicans in the state legislature claimed that Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm abused her powers when she issued the extended order in April.

"In a 4-3 decision, the state's highest court said the order should have been issued as a rule, which would have required working with the legislature. It is the first time a state supreme court has struck down emergency orders issued by a governor's office due to the coronavirus pandemic," reported CBS News.

Following the court ruling, the owner of a bar called the Buzzard's Nest told CBS affiliate WDJT that he actually called the city to make sure it was okay to reopen, he was informed that it was.

"It was a rough two months and we miss our customers, a lot of them are like family to us, and it was good to see a lot of familiar faces. It's been a long time," said owner Larry Prior.

While the statewide "safer at home" order is no longer in effect, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's office said in a statement that the city's public health order remains in place, "including all provisions on public gatherings, restaurants and bar operations," WDJT reports.

