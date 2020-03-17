Wisconsin man accused of killing mother's dog

A Wisconsin man was jailed after being accused of shooting and killing his mother's dog.

WZAW reported that 49-year-old Joseph Odwazny faced charges of mistreating animals causing death, shooting a caged or staked animal causing death, disorderly conduct and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said they responded to a home in New Chester at around 2 a.m. for reports that Odwazny had shot and killed a pet dog. The Adams County Sheriff's Office revealed Odwazny may have been intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Investigators said the dog bit Odwazny, and he shot the animal while it was near his mother.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WZAW. All rights reserved.