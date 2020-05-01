Wisconsin woman charged in death of son found in trunk of car

A woman has been charged in the child neglect death of her 5-year-old son with disabilities whose body was found in the trunk of her vehicle.

Nine counts have been filed in Brown County against Sagal Hussein, 25, including child neglect and child corpse hiding charges.

Officials said they believe Josias Marquez was dead for months before he was found in the trunk.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 26, the Brown County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Howard for a welfare check on two children who were alone outside. A deputy who contacted Hussein then called Child Protective Services.

CPS discovered Hussein had a third child who was not there, and she said the boy was living with his father in Michigan. A followup with the boy's father found that to be false.

Officials learned that Josias hadn’t been in school for weeks. He used a wheelchair and was dependent on others for feeding.

The criminal complaint stated Hussein had no way to show the boy was safe or alive.

Officers searched Hussein’s home in late March, and found her vehicle parked at a friend’s home.

The vehicle was taken to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, where a search turned up the decomposed remains of a child in a duffel bag, according to the complaint.

The Dane County Medical Examiner said an autopsy revealed Josias was "significantly undernourished." Based on decomposition, the medical examiner believed the boy had been dead for months before he was found in the trunk.

Investigators learned that the boy had been on seizure medications, but Hussein had stopped giving them to him. She claimed that the medications were not working and had side effects. Hussein stated the boy had cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and she had been using CBD oil instead of medication for the seizures.

An investigator asked Hussein if Josias had a medical condition that may have caused him to die and if she tried to get rid of the boy's body. The investigators stated Hussein showed no emotion during the conversation.

Investigators reviewed a phone call between Hussein and the child's father in which Hussein said she "f--d up" and stated that an investigator wanted to know where her son was.

Investigators spoke to a family advocate for the Howard-Suamico School District who had met with Hussein and the family during two home visits in 2018. During these visits, the advocate never met the boy and stated she thought that was odd. The advocate stated they had filed a CPS report in late 2018 over concerns about the boy being left home alone.

A social worker with the school district stated she tried multiple times to reach out to the family about support services and special education for the boy, but rarely received a response.

A former daycare teacher who had the boy her classroom stated he was non-verbal and described him as "very thin." He was in a baby stroller, and the teacher thought it provided inadequate support for him.

CPS was contacted over concerns that the boy was not getting enough to eat at home and the inadequate stroller.

After the boy's death, the father traveled from California to Green Bay. He told officers that he was the primary care provider for the kids when he was with them. In January 2019, he said he "became fed up with Sagal and not helping care for the kids" and moved to California.

Medical records showed the family had missed multiple doctor's appointments for the boy. Some were no-shows.

Hussein appeared in court earlier this month for a probable cause hearing. Official charges were filed Wednesday.

She is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

