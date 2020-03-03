Wiseman to represent Vols as SEC legend

Former Academic All-American Lang Wiseman has been selected as Tennessee's Allstate SEC Basketball Legend and will represent the Volunteers at the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville.

Wiseman starred as a guard under Vols head coach Wade Houston from 1989-93. A native of Arlington, Tennessee, Wiseman finished his career as the program's No. 24 all-time leading scorer, with 1,156 points, and now ranks 46th on Tennessee's career scoring list.

A fantastic backcourt complement to the great Allan Houston, Wiseman averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 123 career games. Wiseman logged 82 starts and shot .435 from the field and .358 from 3-point range during his career.

As a sophomore in 1990-91, he averaged a career-best 13.2 points and 3.2 assists while earning 30 starts and playing 30.1 minutes per game. He led the Vols in steals as both his sophomore and junior seasons.

Also a standout academically, he stands as the most decorated scholar athlete in Tennessee basketball history. He earned third-team Academic All-America honors in 1991, followed by second-team status in 1992 and first-team laurels in 1993.

Wiseman also was the Anson Mount National Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the H. Boyd McWhorter SEC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 1993.

He received a bachelor's degree in business from Tennessee and then earned a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he graduated cum laude.

A former member of the UT Board of Trustees, Wiseman now serves his home state as Deputy to the Governor and Chief Counsel.

Joining Wiseman in this year's Legends class is Jerry Harper (Alabama, 1953-56), Derek Hood (Arkansas, 1996-99), Layton Johns (Auburn, 1960-63), Chris Richard (Florida, 2003-07), Rod Cole (Georgia, 1987-91), Vernon Hatton (Kentucky, 1956-58), Collis Temple III (LSU, 1999-2003), Eric Laird (Ole Miss, 1982-85), Jerry Jenkins (Mississippi State, 1973-75), Steve Stipanovich (Missouri, 1979-83), Tre' Kelley (South Carolina, 2003-07), David Britton (Texas A&M, 1978-1980) and Butch Feher (Vanderbilt, 1973-76).

TENNESSEE'S ALL-TIME SEC LEGENDS

1999 - Reggie Johnson

2000 - A.W. Davis

2001 - Ernie Grunfeld

2002 - Tony White

2003 - Tom Boerwinkle

2004 - Dale Ellis

2005 - Ron Widby

2006 - Bill Justus

2007 - Allan Houston

2008 - Bernard King

2009 - Paul "Lefty" Walther

2010 - Don DeVoe

2011 - Jimmy England

2012 - Gene Tormohlen

2013 - Len Kosmalski

2014 - Ed Wiener

2015 - Johnny Darden

2016 - Vincent Yarbrough

2017 - Ron Slay

2018 – Howard Wood

2019 – Mike Jackson

2020 – Lang Wiseman