North Carolina police investigate reports of rogue clown throwing objects at cars

Multiple people are claiming they've seen a person in costume clowning around one Eastern North Carolina city.

Roanoke Rapids police say someone reported seeing a person dressed in a clown suit with a mask around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night on Sam Powell Dairy Road and Hwy 48. Officers say they were told the clown was jumping in and out of traffic and throwing things at cars.

The second sighting happened about a half-hour later in the same area. Police say someone reported that a clown was staring at him through the window of his home. Officers went to the home to investigate, but no one was located.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, officers say they were able to identify the clown. The person's name has not been released and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

Back in 2016, multiple clown sightings were reported around the country.

