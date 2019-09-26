Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Knoxville nail salon

WARNING: Pictures in this story could be considered graphic and sensitive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Jayne Sharp went for her usual manicure and pedicure at the Jazzy Nail Bar in Turkey Creek, but it ended in disaster and altered her life. Sharp said she contracted flesh-eating bacteria while at the salon.

Sharp said, while she was sitting in the salon chair, she felt her thumb get pricked. Hours after that, Sharp said she felt like she had the flu.

The next day she said she underwent emergency surgery, and after several days in the hospital and countless antibiotics, Sharp said she's lucky to be alive.

With a simple trip to the nail salon, Sharp said her life was changed dramatically.

"I can't do a lot of things. I'm used to entertaining. I'm used to traveling and going playing with my grandchildren, and I'm an independent woman. To lose a lot of my dexterity down to one hand for a long time, I still have some issues," Sharp told WVLT News.

Jazzy Nail Salon claims they follow proper sanitation protocol, and they said the salon passed inspection following the incident.

