Woman searched 'what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant' before being murdered, records say

A pregnant Missouri woman went missing for six weeks and was later found murdered. Investigators said the days leading up to her death provide a chilling timeline.

According to KTVI, Jennifer Rothwell was about six weeks pregnant when she disappeared on November 12. Investigators said she was reported missing by her husband, Beau Rothwell.

KTVI reported that her husband called 911 to report Jennifer was missing. According to a search warrant, "Beau Rothwell told officers he last saw his wife at 6:20 a.m. at their home when she reportedly left for work. Minutes later, he missed four phone calls from her."

Police said they later found Jennifer's phone in her car, which had been left on the side of a road. According to KTVI, investigators noticed Beau's truck, which was at the couple's home a mile away from where Jennifer's car was found, had a "strong odor of bleach (that) seeped from the truck bed." The search warrant added, "a small window to the garage was open, despite the cold temperatures, in an attempt to dissipate the odor."

Investigators said they found evidence of blood and hair in the basement of the couple's home as well as the smell of bleach. They added that the windows were open despite the 30-degree temperatures.

Police said Beau Rothwell "declined to further assist the investigation and requested legal counsel." He was arrested on November 13. Investigators said that on November 11, Beau had purchased "rubber gloves and cleaning supplies" at a nearby store.

Court documents revealed that an investigator noted, "This purchase was oddly at a time during a major snow event involving dangerous driving conditions and was also contradictory to Beau Rothwell's statement that he was home with his wife all night."

Court documents also said Jennifer had been using her phone to search topics around the subject "what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant."

On November 18, investigators said Rothwell began to cooperate with police for the first time and investigators found Jennifer's body about 45 miles north of St. Louis.

KTVI reported that Rothwell remains at the St. Louis County Jail with no bond. His next court date is January 27.

