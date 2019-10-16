Woman, 88, fell retrieving her trash can, so a sanitation worker does it for her now

A sanitation worker went above and beyond to help an 88-year-old woman.

His kind gesture of carrying her trash can up to her driveway was captured on a Ring camera outside of Opal Zucca's Independence home was one her daughter just couldn't ignore.

“I actually got a little teary-eyed,” Collette Kingston said.

Kingston often monitors movement around her mom’s house. On Tuesday, she noticed a trash collector walking with Zucca, arms locked, carrying her trash can up her driveway.

In January, Zucca tripped and hit her head while trying to retrieve her trash can.

"She took eight stitches to the back of her head," Kingston said.

The same man seen in this video was there that day and hasn't left her side since.

Zucca’s family wants to thank him for his kindness.

"Maybe if he has something fun he would like to do, like a Chiefs game or a sporting game, something like, to make sure he got tickets," Zucca said.

Waste Management helped the family identify that kind employee. His name is Billy Shelby.

"Most of the time, you don't even know their face, let alone a name with them," Kingston said.

Zucca, who has dementia, said she whispers a short prayer for the man every time she sees him.

"He's just a very wonderful person and I really appreciate him," Zucca explained.

Zucca’s family is looking forward to thanking Shelby in person for his consideration and kindness.

