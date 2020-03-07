Woman accused of stealing police car, escaping Fentress Co. Jail arrested

Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol said a fleeing felon accused of stealing a police car and escaping the Fentress County Jail in 2019 was arrested after she gave troopers a false identity during a traffic stop.

On March 5, THP troopers stopped a vehicle on I-40 in Putnam County for a traffic violation. As the trooper interviewed the driver and passenger, he said he noticed signs of deception from both.

According to reports, the female passenger gave troopers a name and date of birthdate that came back not on file. Troopers said they searched the vehicle and found an I.D. that belonged to the female passenger.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they identified the female passenger as Stephanie Marie Briggs, 32.

Investigators said Briggs assumed the identity of another person. Briggs was wanted out of Fentress and Putnam County for failure to appear in court on charges of theft, jail escape, aggravated assault, assault on an officer and other offenses related to her escape from the Fentress County Jail in 2019. Officials said during that escape, Briggs stole a police car.

Briggs was arrested on felony warrants and felony identity theft.

