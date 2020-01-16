Woman accused of forging signature to have man removed from sex offender registry

Two people have been charged with forgery, criminal simulation and identity theft after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a release from TBI, Brenna Cervino, 37, is accused of forging the signature of a mental health consultant on an evaluation document in order to get James Bundy, 36, removed from the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

Bundy and Cervino turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday. They are being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

