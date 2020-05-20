Police accuse woman of stealing masks from small Tennessee business

A small business owner in Memphis said she is devastated after surveillance video shows an unknown suspect stealing thousands of dollars worth of masks from her business.

Shabrea Hunter runs Happy Everything, a home goods booth inside a Cordova marketplace. WREG reported Hunter said the masks were stolen Tuesday evening.

“I literally went home and went to bed, and I cried myself to sleep,” Hunter said.

She told WREG her booths have been closed for the past six weeks due to COVID-19 and tens of thousands of dollars worth of spring and Easter decorative inventory, she planned to sell, was shelved because of the pandemic.

“And my bills are still coming,” she said. “I still have to pay for that merchandise. I have three children. And they (the masks) have a pocket on the inside where you can insert a filter.”

While she was closed, she said she shifted her business to make masks and sell them.

“I decided to transition to filling a need in the community,” she said.

WREG reported Hunter said dozens of the masks were stolen and estimated a few thousand dollars in lost profit.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WREG. All rights reserved.