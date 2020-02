A woman was accused of stealing multiple candles from a Bath & Body Works store in Alabama.

WSFA reported that 19-year-old Alexis Cross was charged with two counts of third-degree theft of property.

Investigators said that Cross stole $808.50 worth of assorted candles from the store at the Shoppes of EastChase.

WSFA reported that Cross turned herself in on Monday.

