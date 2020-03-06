Woman accused of stealing painting from Knoxville motel

One woman is behind bars after police said she was accused of stealing a painting from a Knoxville motel.

According to records, Edna Smith was seen on security camera walking into the Deluxe Inn on Magnolia Avenue, taking a painting off the wall and leaving the property with it at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Records show Smith was banned from the motel.

Motel workers called the police when Smith returned to the motel Wednesday. She was taken into custody on charges of burglary.

