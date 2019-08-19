Woman accused of trying to set house on fire

A woman is behind bars in Laurel County after police said she tried to set a house on fire.

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrested Rondah L. Westerfield, 56, of London Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a complaint off Billy Mays Road in London that Westerfield was trying to set a house on fire and that there was smoke in the bedroom.

Following an investigation, deputies charged Westerfield with third-degree arson and alcohol intoxication.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

