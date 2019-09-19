Woman allegedly rubbed fentanyl residue on baby daughter’s gums, killing her

A woman arrested for the death of her baby daughter was in court Wednesday, accused of rubbing drugs on her baby daughter’s gums, WABI reported.

Kimberly Nelligan, 33, pleaded not guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a scheduled drug.

Police said they found her the 1-year-old girl unresponsive at the woman’s home in October of last year. The child died at a hospital.

The medical examiner ruled being poisoned by fentanyl likely caused it.

Court documents say the baby's father told police Nelligan rubbed drug residue on the inside of the baby's gums to help her sleep.

He also told police Nelligan had been doing this for about two months before the baby’s death.

"The fact that the case took a long time to investigate meant that we wanted to make sure about the charges that we were able to bring. We were in constant communication with the Attorney General’s Office. If things change at some point, there’s still a possibility for other charges to come forward, but at this time, these are the charges we are confident we can go forward with,” Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch said.

Nelligan was allowed bail but is banned from unsupervised contact with minors and can’t contact the baby’s father.

She’s due back in court in November.

