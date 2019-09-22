Four victims including two 12-year-olds injured by woman with knife

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a woman was arrested after assaulting a group of juveniles.

KPD officers responded to the 100 block of Burwell Avenue before 7 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they found four victims including two 12-year-olds. The victims suffered from lacerations, wounds and other non-critical injuries, according to reports. All four victims were taken to the Children's Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the victims said they attacked by a knife-wielding woman. Police identified the suspect as Tracy Fazekas, 57. Fazekas was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and public intoxication.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

