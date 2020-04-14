Woman arrested after stealing news van with pregnant reporter inside

Atlanta police said they have arrested a woman accused of stealing a news van with a reporter inside.

Police said the incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday when Atlanta officer Steve Avery said police and a CBS46 news reporter and photographer were investigating a car crash.

When the photographer got out of the van to set up his camera, police said Seniqua Lunsford, 38, who was involved in the crash, jumped into the news van and drove away.

CBS News reporter Iyani Hughes was still in the back of the van editing when the incident occurred. Hughes said she screamed for help when she noticed what was going on.

Hughes told police she got into her seat and put on her seatbelt when she couldn't get the suspect to stop.

Police chased the stolen van until it crashed a short distance later. Hughes, who is pregnant, was not injured during the crash.

According to police, Lunsford, who is also pregnant, was arrested and will face charges of kidnapping. Police said other charges are likely. Lunsford was taken to the hospital with an injured arm.

