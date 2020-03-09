Woman arrested after trying to pay bond with money that smelled like pot

A Louisiana woman was arrested on Friday after investigators said she tried to pay an inmate's bond in cash with money that smelled like marijuana.

WVUE reported that the woman presented $5,000 in cash for the bond. A supervisor and staff members at the jail noticed an odor of marijuana on the money and began an investigation.

Investigators searched the woman's vehicle after she returned to the parking lot. Officials said they found $39,868 in cash as well as 96 Klonopin pills.

Officials obtained a search warrant and searched the woman's residence where they said they found four unattended children, two Klonopin pills, 704 Tizanidine pills, 3.56 ounces of marijuana, cocaine, 25 THC pins, a bottle of Promethazine, digital scales and packing equipment.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Stormy Parfait, was charged for sale or distribution of a legend drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, paraphernalia possession, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of and possession with intent to distribute Klonopin, transactions involving proceeds from controlled substance activity, four counts illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17, taking contraband to or into a correctional institution and unauthorized use of a food stamp card.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WVUE. All rights reserved.