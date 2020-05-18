Woman arrested, man wanted after shooting streamed on Facebook Live in Tennessee

Tennessee police issued a search warrant for a man wanted in connection to a Saturday shooting that left a woman dead.

Memphis police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 3:00 p.m. and found a 55-year-old woman in the grass with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Debra Prettie was taken into custody and charged with facilitation of second degree murder and vandalism. Police said they're still searching for Darrell Peterson.

That fight and shooting was captured on Facebook Live and sent to police. Investigators developed Prettie as a suspect based on that video, WREG reported.

