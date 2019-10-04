Woman arrested while trying to bathe in fountain at Krutch Park

According to records, a woman was arrested Wednesday after police said they found her attempting to take a bath in the fountains at Krutch Park on Gay Street.

A Knoxville Police Officer reported they heard the woman shouting and cursing at another officer from half a block away just before 1 p.m.

That's when officers took her into custody on charges of disorderly conduct.

According to the report, the same woman has been arrested several times for similar behavior at the same location.