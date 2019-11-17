Woman asks former UT running back if he's ever been to Neyland Stadium

One woman's Twitter response has Vol fans laughing and shaking their heads in disbelief.

A woman on Twitter asked former Tennessee running back, Jabari "Juice" Davis if he'd ever been to a game in Neylan Stadium.

The encounter came after Davis responded to a tweet from Trisha Yearwood congratulating her husband for his performance in Neyland Stadium.

Davis responded to Yearwood's tweet saying "Wow I heard the only person to ever pack out Neyland was the Jackson 5 Victory Tour in 1984 is tht true?"

A woman saw Davis' tweet and responded, "U never been to any games huh..."

Davis jokingly responded to the woman, "No m'am I never been inside Neyland I'm not a football fan I'm a soccer guy."

Wow I heard the only person to ever pack out Neyland was the Jackson 5 Victory Tour back in 1984 is tht true? https://t.co/xXYfhrHals — Juice Davis (@jabaridavis_VFL) November 17, 2019

Davis was a running back for the Vols from 2001 to 2004 under then-head coach Philip Fulmer. The VFL was a three-time SEC player of the week and top 10 all-time in rushing touchdowns.

