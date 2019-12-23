Woman carjacked delivering food to Nebraska church

A woman who was delivering food to a church in Nebraska was carjacked on Monday morning, investigators said.

KOLN reported that a woman was delivering food to a church in Omaha church when she was carjacked, and the car was stolen.

Investigators said the woman had dropped off the food when a man approached her with a gun and stole her vehicle.

The suspect drove the vehicle through an alley and crashed it into a garage near Spencer Street.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. Police said no one was injured.

