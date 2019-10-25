Woman carrying scissors 'aggressively' shot by officer, Louisiana police say

Louisiana police have released the name of the woman who was shot by police, who died from her injuries.

Officers got the call before 6 a.m. to the LaQuinta in the 300 block of Preston Boulevard. Police were called regarding a disturbance.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Shannon Rupert, 45, was waving around a pair of scissors while on the phone in the hotel’s lobby.

A news release from BCPD states:

The officer gave multiple verbal commands to Rupert to put down the weapon. Rupert then aggressively approached the officer with scissors in hand. The officer fired two rounds from his department issued handgun striking Rupert in the upper torso.

Rupert was sent to a Shreveport hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The officer was not injured, according to Bossier Police Department’s Spokeswoman Traci Landry.

Rupert was staying at the hotel at the time of the incident.department-issued

