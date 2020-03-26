VIDEO: Woman accused of assaulting Food City worker with gallon of milk

A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with assault after police say she launched a carton of milk at a Food City cashier on Monday.

According to arrest records, Torey Elizabeth Lyon allegedly became angry after she arrived at the checkout with several gallons of milk in her cart and was told she could only purchase one due to the coronavirus.

Police said security cameras captured the moment Lyon hurled a gallon across the checkout counter, hitting the worker on the shoulder.

The incident occurred at the Food City at 5801 Western Avenue.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Warning: The following video contains strong language