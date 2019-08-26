Woman charged with homicide in wrong-way crash on I-40

A 30-year-old woman was charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a wrong-way crash that occurred on I-40 in May.

Investigators responded to a wreck on May 4 after a Hyundai Elantra, traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-40, struck a Toyota Camry head on.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, 56-year-old Darrell Guilliams of Knoxville, died on the scene.

Wakefield, the driver of the Hyundai, was booked into jail on August 25 on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and violation of one-way traffic.

According to initial reports, Wakefield appeared to make an "aggressive move" in attempts to hit the Toyota Camry.

Witnesses also said that they were in ambulance on I-40W at Papermill when the Hyundai "made an aggressive attempt" to hit the ambulance.

Authorities also found a deceased dog inside the Elantra.

Wakefield's bond was set at $100,000.

