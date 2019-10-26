Woman dead after arson, hostage situation in McMinn County

Officials with the McMinn County Sheriff's Office said a woman is dead and a man was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic situation and arson that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic situation and a multi-building fire at a home on County Road 288 in Niota, according to Sheriff Joe Guy.

When deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m., Friday, they encountered a man holding a woman hostage, according to Sherrif Guy.

Deputies attempted to speak with the suspect, but he began shooting inside the home and reportedly started a fire inside the home, according to MCSO.

Deputies said they tried to make their way inside the home when the suspect began shooting at them with a handgun. According to reports, deputies returned fire and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and deputies later found a woman dead inside the home.

The suspect reportedly started several fires on the property. Crews with the Niota and McMinn Fire Departments worked to extinguish the fires, according to reports.

Officials said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and faces criminal charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting and the McMinn County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the incident.

