Woman diagnosed with ‘broken heart syndrome’ mistook wasabi for avocado

Although rare, it’s not unheard of for the human heart to experience takotsubo cardiomyopathy, better known as broken heart syndrome, after extreme emotional stress.

The death of a spouse, loss of a pet or even experiencing a bad car wreck can trigger the temporary disruption of the heart’s regular pumping function.

According to a study published by BMJ Case Reports 2019, we can now add food consumption to that list. An elderly Israeli woman ate a large amount of what she thought was avocado dip at a wedding.

In reality, it was wasabi paste. Those who partake in Japanese cuisine understand that wasabi is notoriously spicy.

Just minutes after eating it, the woman felt a sudden pressure in her chest, which later moved down her arms. Even so, she toughed it out and stayed at the wedding.

The next morning, however, she knew something was seriously wrong. When she woke up, she felt weak and uncomfortable.

It was time to find a physician.

Doctors diagnosed her with broken heart syndrome after performing an electrocardiogram. IFL Science reports the symptoms can feel similar to that of a heart attack.

