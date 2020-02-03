Woman dials 911 with toes after car crushes her hands, SC officials say

Emergency officials in South Carolina said a woman was able to dial 911 with her toes after her hands were crushed by a car while she was trying to replace a flat tire on I-95.

WCSC reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening and the victim was a 54-year-old woman from Charlotte.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said the woman was forced to pull over when she got a flat while traveling northbound. Officials said she was removing the flat and replacing it when the jack slipped, causing the car to fall and crush both her hands.

“She was trapped alone on the side of the dark interstate, experiencing excruciating pain,” CCFR officials said.

Investigators said over the course of 35 minutes, the woman was able to slip off her shoe and manipulate her cell phone.

“After many attempts, she was able to dial 911 with her toes and advise them of her predicament,” CCFR officials said. “Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the rural stretch of I-95.”

Responders were able to rescue her using a spreader to lift the car.

“Using the prybar, they were able to free one hand,” CCFR officials said."Engine 26 arrived a short time later and the crew deployed a Holmatro Hydraulic Spreader to lift the car. This freed her other hand."

WCSC reported that officials said the woman suffered severe damage to both hands and all her fingers.

