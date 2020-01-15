Woman, dog found dead inside Tennessee home after fire

A woman and a dog have been found dead inside a home after a fire in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Shelby County Fire Department says the woman's body was found inside the bedroom of a home where crews put out a fire early Tuesday morning in Memphis.

The woman's name and age have not been released.

A medical examiner will determine her cause of death. Firefighters also found a dog who apparently died in the home.

Investigators determined the accidental fire was caused by careless use of candles in the bedroom. The Red Cross provided assistance for three adults.

1/15/2020 4:55:14 AM (GMT -5:00)