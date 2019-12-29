Woman escaped RV during reported domestic violence incident in Colorado

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday afternoon after reports of domestic violence in the parking lot of a Safeway in Falcon, Colorado.

According to KKTV, the incident started at about 1:15 p.m. at the store off Highway 24 and E. Woodmen Road when the female called authorities.

The woman was in an RV with the suspect at the time of the incident and the call disconnected multiple times. Deputies responded and surrounded the camper.

After getting on scene, deputies could hear some type of disturbance going on in the RV.

According to authorities, the woman was yelling about a gun before she was able to jump out of a window of the RV to escape.

After police locked down the area, the suspect, Jerry Norman, exited the RV and was arrested.

Norman faces the charges of domestic violence, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief and obstruction of telephone service.

