Woman found dead at Knoxville apartments sparks investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knoxville police said an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside Ridgebrook Apartments just after 7 a.m. Friday.
KPD Officers responded to 2105 Ridgebrook Lane after they were given secondhand information that a dead person was inside the apartment.
According to KPD, when officers arrived at the scene they saw a man inside the apartment who initially refused to leave.
Negotiators were called to the scene. At approximately 8:50 a.m., the subject exited the apartment and was transported to the Public Safety Building for questioning.
Officers then conducted a safety sweep of the residence, where they located the body of a woman.
The woman's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
