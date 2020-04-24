Woman found dead at Knoxville apartments sparks investigation

Knoxville police said an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside Ridgebrook Apartments just after 7 a.m. Friday.

KPD Officers responded to 2105 Ridgebrook Lane after they were given secondhand information that a dead person was inside the apartment.

According to KPD, when officers arrived at the scene they saw a man inside the apartment who initially refused to leave.

Negotiators were called to the scene. At approximately 8:50 a.m., the subject exited the apartment and was transported to the Public Safety Building for questioning.

Officers then conducted a safety sweep of the residence, where they located the body of a woman.

The woman's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

