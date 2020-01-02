Woman found dead lying on couch along Sevier County road

Records from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office show a woman was found dead lying on a couch on the side of Cedar Springs Valley Road.

A report filed on December 22 said deputies were called after a man noticed the woman and suspected she may be dead.

The man said he saw the woman as he drove home from the Dollar General and honked his horn to try to wake her, but she did not respond.

The responding deputy said he confirmed the woman was dead and recognized her as Emily Amburn due to his past encounters with her as a patrol officer.

The Sheriff's Office closed the road for several hours for an investigation then later reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

