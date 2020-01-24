NC woman held in 'sexual servitude' for five years, investigators say

North Carolina investigators said a man was accused of holding a woman in sexual servitude for five years, WFMY reported.

Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they got a tip through the National Human Trafficking Tip Line around 10 a.m. on Wednesday about a man suspected of human trafficking. Salvador Espinoza Escobar was identified as the suspect.

Investigators said Escobar has held a woman in sexual servitude since January 2015. Escobar withheld basic needs from her in exchange for forced sex acts, officials said.

Rachel Parker, with World Relief Triad, said the tip must have been very detailed given how quickly Escobar was arrested by law enforcement.

"It depends on the information that's provided," said Parker. "But I do want to make sure people are aware they can report anonymously, but it is very helpful when people are willing to be contacted for additional information."

The sheriff's office said there have been former allegations against Escobar that are now part of this investigation.

Escobar has been charged with one count of felony human trafficking an adult victim. He's in jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

According to the sheriff's office, this is the first case of human trafficking charged by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they have also been posting awareness bulletins on Facebook for National Human Trafficking Awareness Month to bring these crimes to light.

If you have a tip about human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

