Woman hid behind false wall to avoid search, Claiborne officers say

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two people and found drugs, firearms and drug paraphernalia after a search of a property in Harrogate.

Investigators said the sheriff's office SWAT team was sent to a home on Coleman Street on Dec 4 to execute a search warrant.

The homeowner, 42-year-old Charles Lewis Langford Jr., was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and for having drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said during the search they found a woman hiding behind a false wall in the bathroom. Investigators identified her as 25-year-old Natasha Goins. She was arrested and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said both suspect had existing warrants out of Claiborne County.

