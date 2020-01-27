Woman hospitalized after robbery at Knox County Kroger

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a woman was hospitalized after a robbery at a local Kroger Monday morning.

Deputies said a woman said she was leaving the store on Middlebrook Pike, about to get into her car, when an unknown suspect came from behind her. The suspect then grabbed the woman's arm and grabbed her purse, dragging her to the ground, according to reports.

The incident caused the woman to injure her hand and knees, according to KCSO.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to AMR to Parkwest Hospital for her injuries.

